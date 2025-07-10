Brad Pitt requests Angelina Jolie's private messages in latest court filings

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle has taken an intense turn as the actor is seeking access to private messages of his ex-wife.

    A new filing related to Château Miraval obtained by PEOPLE has revealed the F1 actor's attempts to overthrow Alexey Oliynik, who works for Stoli Group.

    Pitt claimed that Oliynik had firsthand knowledge of Jolie's 2021 sale of the French winery the former couple co-owned to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group.

    In February 2022, the Fight Club actor filed a lawsuit claiming that Jolie made the sale despite a prior agreement that neither would do so without approval from both parties.

    The Maleficent actress responded to Pitt’s filing with a countersuit in September 2022, claiming he's been "waging a vindictive war against" her since she filed for divorce in 2016.

    As per Pitt’s new document filed in the Superior Court of California, Oliynik has refused to turn over relevant documents, noting that he could not be forced to do so as a resident of Switzerland.

    Pitt and Jolie, who share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 separated in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars finalized their divorce last December.

    Jolie's legal team has previously revealed in court documents that Pitt denied her buyout proposal because she did not want to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would silence her about his abuse.

    The incident in the official document was a reference to a private jet flight in 2016 in which Pitt was allegedly verbally and physically abusive with his family.

