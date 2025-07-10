'Queer Eye', Netflix longest running show, ends after 10 season

Queer Eye, Netflix longest running show, ends after 10 season
Netflix's longest unscripted series, Queer Eye, is set to air its final season.

As reported by Deadline, the reality series, which made its debut in February 2018, has been renewed for a 10th season, making it its final instalment.

The show is set to have a total of 90 episodes with 10 seasons, and Washington, DC, has been chosen as the last location, where the group will help individuals experience life-altering changes.

Queer Eye follows the Fab Five, experts in different fields, including fashion icon Tan France, relationship guru Karamo Brown, food and wine enthusiast Antoni Porowski, and hair and makeup expert Jonathan Van Ness.

Starring in the first eight season was also an interior design specialist, Bobby Berk, who was replaced for seasons 9 and 10 by Jeremiah Brent.

The show has moved to multiple locations throughout the US, including Illinois, New Orleans, and Georgia, as the latest season took place in Las Vegas.

Throughout its run, Queer Eye has been nominated for 37 Emmys and secured six consecutive wins for Outstanding Structured Reality Program from 2018 to 2023.

Netflix has yet to drop the final premiere date for the 10th and final season of Queer Eye.

