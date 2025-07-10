Hugh Grant enjoys nap at Wimbledon, drawing mixed reaction from fans

Hugh Grant faced a small hiccup at Wimbledon as he was photographed taking a nap at the championship.
On Wednesday, July 9, the Bridget Jones's Diary actor attended the prestigious event with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and was spotted falling asleep during the men's singles quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli.
Clicks and videos quickly flooded the social media platform, where Hugh could be seen wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses as he nods off while sitting in the Royal Box at London's premier tennis event.
The 64-year-old actor's mid-game nap garnered more traction as he was seated just a few feet behind the British Royal, Queen Camilla.
While some called his dozing off "rude," given the significance of the event, several netizens teased the star about his snoozy moment.
As one user penned on X, "he still looks hot and stylish even when he’s asleep."
Another fan called the moment of Hugh falling asleep "so iconic."
Meanwhile, the official BBC Sport X account teased the actor as they wrote, "It's all got a bit too much for Hugh Grant."
Other A-listers alongside Grant and Queen Camilla who attended the Wimbledon 2025 included Olivia Rodrigo, David Beckham, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, John Cena, and Glen Powell.