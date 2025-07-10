Joe Jonas appreciates ex-wife Sophie Turner’s for co-parenting

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Joe Jonas has praised his “incredible” ex-wife Sophie Turner for being helpful in co-parenting.

He shares two beautiful daughters with the actress, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

Joe appreciated the Game of Thrones alum during his appearance on the School of Greatness podcast, which was released on July 7.

He said, "I have a great co-parenting relationship, which is really important to me. My little ones have some incredible women to look up to including their mom."

The Jonas Brothers member beamed with pride, saying fatherhood has been the greatest joy of his life, and he's grateful his daughters have positive role models like Sophie in their lives.

The former couple tied the knot in 2019, but they later on got divorced in 2024.

After his shocking divorce, the pop icon released a joint statement with Sophie to announce the joint custody of their kids.

Their joint statement read, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents."

On the relationship front, Sophie is dating Peregrine Pearson, and Joe has been publicly linked with model and actress Stormi Bree.

