Jennifer Lawrence teases name of second child with sentimental jewelry

Jennifer Lawrence may have subtly revealed her second child’s name, sparking fan buzz after she was spotted wearing a delicate necklace.
On Tuesday, The Hunger Games starlet stepped out in New York City, looking effortlessly chic in an ivory blouse and matching trousers.
To complete her look, she carried a black Christian Dior handbag and a pair of beige flats.
While strolling on the street she dropped a hint about her second child's name through a telling piece of jewelry.
Lawrence donned a gold necklace, including a chain with 'C' and 'L' pendant initials, suggesting her baby's moniker starts with an L.
Earlier in March, she stepped out in a soft blue sweater soon after giving birth, a possible nod to having a baby boy.
The No Hard Feelings starlet and her husband Cooke Maroney recently had their second child, a source confirmed on April 1.
This news comes after the couple announced they were expecting in October 2024 via Vogue.
As per PEOPLE, a source confirmed that Lawrence was "thrilled to be pregnant again."
"She loves being a mom," the insider said, adding, "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives."
Notably, the couple did not reveal the baby's name and gender yet.
Lawrence also shares three-year-old son Cy and a newborn with husband Cooke Maroney.