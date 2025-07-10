Kim Kardashian breaks silence amid Balenciaga catwalk backlash

Kim Kardashian has released first statement after receiving extreme backlash on “hideous” Balenciaga catwalk.
On Wednesday, July 9, the SKIMS founder attended the Balenciaga’s 54th Couture Collection show in Paris.
The Kardashians star, who became Balenciaga’s brand ambassador last year, donned an iconic lace-trim nightdress from 958 movie Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
After getting scrutinised on social media, Kim dropped a carousel of images and shared a statement.
Her message read, “Walking Demna's last Balenciaga Couture show dripping in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and wearing Elizabeth Taylor's own diamond earrings from her private collection.”
Kim Kardashian gets trolled after Balenciaga show apperance:
Kim Kardashian posted a clip of her catwalk in the timeless dress on Instagram, but it sparked intense backlash and trolling.
A user wrote in the comment section, “What a disgusting and hideous catwalk. If you trying to do sultry, it's really not working out.”
Another noted, “Beautiful girl but looks like she's a bored housewife who's had too many sherrys and coming to answer the door.”
Many celebrities attended the Balenciaga’s 54th Couture Collection show including Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Cardi B, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, Adele Exarchopoulos, Kim Petras, Mathilde Pinault, Arthur Chen, Abby Champion & Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kyle MacLachlan & wife Desiree Gruber, Fai Khadra & Vittoria Ceretti and Luka Sabbat