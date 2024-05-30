Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding card unveiled, date confirmed

Trending

  May 30, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to say “I do” on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai, as their wedding invitation card revealed.

The wedding of the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant will happen at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai, as per traditional Hindu Vedic rituals.

In traditional red and golden wedding invitations, the details of the three-day function also revealed as the Shubh Vivah will take place on Friday, July 12, 2024, and the dress code will be traditional Indian attire.

Shubh Ashirwad, the main ceremony will take place on July 13, 2024, and for this event, the dress code will be Indian Formal.

The extravagant series of events will come to an end with a Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on July 14, 2024.

“With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben and Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben and Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to celebrate the union of our son Anant and Radhika,” the text on the invite reads.

To note, the Ambani family is organising a lavish four-day pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a luxurious cruise ship in Europe on May 29.

