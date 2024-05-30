Sidharth Malhotra shares rare photo of Kiara Advani from airplane: ‘what a view’

Sidharth Malhotra never misses a chance to show off his love and admiration for wife Kiara Advani.
In a recent instance, the Student of the Year actor offered fans a glimpse into his flight view which is too cute to handle.
Sidharth took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share his breathtaking view featuring Kiara Advani.
The picture, taken from the airplane, shows Kiara peacefully sleeping with a beautiful view of the mountains visible through the plane's window, with Sidharth seemingly sitting next to her enjoying his view.
Alongside the photo, the Ek Villian actor penned, "What a view", he punctuated his caption with sleeping and red heart emojis.
Prior to the adorable photo of Kiara’s flight nap, Sidharth also shared other snippets from his new journey on Instagram.
One of his stories showed him waiting at the airport with a caption "Chulling (Chilling).”
As per the reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are flying to Italy to attend the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in action-thriller Yodha on March 15,2024, while, Kiara Advani recently graced the Women in Cinema Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.