Jennifer Aniston credits Nicole Kidman for being rock amid tough time

Jenifer Aniston has opened up about the pivotal role Nicole Kidman played in helping her navigate some of the most challenging moments of her life.
While speaking at a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter alongside Jodie Foster, Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Ana Sawai, and Sofía Vergara, the Friends alum reflected on a heartfelt memory of the Big Little Lies star during the filming of their 2011 comedy, Just Go With It, in Hawaii.
"When we did that movie in Hawaii, you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through," Aniston told Kidman.
She added, “Just to have that community, it's very helpful."
Aniston credited Kidman's presence on the set of their 2011 film as a source of comfort and support,
"It's so true," stated The Morning Show host after Brie confessed she made an effort to become friends with other women in the profession.
Aniston went on to say, “And not even having to do with the work, but just life.”
The Murder Mystery star did not mention her challenges in the THR roundtable conversation.
Meanwhile, Naomi lauded Nicole and mentioned that their longtime friendship is an example of women supporting each other in the entertainment industry.
“I mean, Nic has definitely been a guiding force for me. Not to date us, but it’s a 40-year friendship,” the Ring star added.
To note, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman first met at a Golden Globes party in 2005.