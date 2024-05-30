Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston credits Nicole Kidman for being rock amid tough time

Jennifer Aniston reveals Nicole Kidman's heartwarming support during dark times

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Jennifer Aniston credits Nicole Kidman for being rock amid tough time
Jennifer Aniston credits Nicole Kidman for being rock amid tough time

Jenifer Aniston has opened up about the pivotal role Nicole Kidman played in helping her navigate some of the most challenging moments of her life.

While speaking at a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter alongside Jodie Foster, Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Ana Sawai, and Sofía Vergara, the Friends alum reflected on a heartfelt memory of the Big Little Lies star during the filming of their 2011 comedy, Just Go With It, in Hawaii.

"When we did that movie in Hawaii, you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through," Aniston told Kidman.

She added, “Just to have that community, it's very helpful."

Aniston credited Kidman's presence on the set of their 2011 film as a source of comfort and support,

"It's so true," stated The Morning Show host after Brie confessed she made an effort to become friends with other women in the profession.

Aniston went on to say, “And not even having to do with the work, but just life.”

The Murder Mystery star did not mention her challenges in the THR roundtable conversation.

Meanwhile, Naomi lauded Nicole and mentioned that their longtime friendship is an example of women supporting each other in the entertainment industry.

“I mean, Nic has definitely been a guiding force for me. Not to date us, but it’s a 40-year friendship,” the Ring star added.

To note, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman first met at a Golden Globes party in 2005.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora shares first post amid Arjun Kapoor breakup
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps