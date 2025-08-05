Home / Entertainment

Blake Lively’s lawyers plea sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have confirmed to testify in court hearing next year

Blake Lively’s lawyers plea sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney
Blake Lively’s lawyers plea sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney

Blake Lively‘s lawyers have filed a motion for sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman.

On Monday, August 4, the Gossip Girl alum’s legal team accused the attorney for “making improper out-of-court statements that, they argue, are designed to influence jurors.”

Blake alleged that Justin and his his publicists secretly smeared her online in retaliation for complaining about it.

In the motion, her lawyers wrote, “The Wayfarer Defendants and their counsel hope to make Ms. Lively defend the continued sealing of the transcript so they can advance a false narrative that Ms. Lively is afraid of her deposition testimony becoming public, which is entirely untrue and deeply harmful.”

The motion also cited interviews and statements Bryan has given to TMZ, People, Billy Bush and Megyn Kelly.

In one such interview, he told TMZ that the American actress is “afraid of the truth” and suggested that she might not show up to her deposition.

As per the filing, Justin’s attorney began violating the order almost immediately with “biased and inflammatory pre-trial indictments of Ms. Lively’s character, credibility and reputation.”

Blake Lively is seeking a public reprimand and attorneys’ fees.

Notably, their trial is scheduled for March 2026, and attorneys for both the stars have indicated that they are planning to testify.

Read more :

Entertainment

Drake posts Gracie Abrams on Instagram, sparks fans' curiosity

Drake posts Gracie Abrams on Instagram, sparks fans' curiosity
The Canadian rapper has opened up about his personal struggles in a bizarre move involving Gracie Abrams

Olivia Rodrigo shares adorable clicks of full-circle moment with Weezer

Olivia Rodrigo shares adorable clicks of full-circle moment with Weezer
The 'deja vu' singer concluded her Guts world tour after more than 90 shows in 22 countries

Sabrina Carpenter pens sweet note ahead of upcoming album launch

Sabrina Carpenter pens sweet note ahead of upcoming album launch
The 'Girl Meets World' alum headlined Day 4 of Lollapalooza Chicago for its closing night

Dua Lipa wraps Sunny Hill Festival in style with vibrant fireworks display

Dua Lipa wraps Sunny Hill Festival in style with vibrant fireworks display
The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker bids farewell to her cherished Sunny Hill Festival with awe-filled message

Katy Perry makes extremely emotional move amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours

Katy Perry makes extremely emotional move amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours
Katy Perry makes heartfelt wish mid-concert just days after dinner date with Justin Trudeau

Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint

Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint
Ed Sheeran teams up with ‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint for an exciting new track from his upcoming album, ‘Play’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria enjoy yacht double date with Jeff Bezos, Lauren

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria enjoy yacht double date with Jeff Bezos, Lauren
The ‘Titanic’ star and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were spotted on a serene yacht date with Jeff Bezoz and his wife Lauren Sánchez

Song Young-kyu, ‘Extreme Job’ star, found dead amid intense cyberbullying

Song Young-kyu, ‘Extreme Job’ star, found dead amid intense cyberbullying
South Korean actor Song Young-kyu was found dead at the age of 55 amid a recent DUI controversy