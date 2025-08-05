Blake Lively’s lawyers plea sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney

Blake Lively‘s lawyers have filed a motion for sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman.
On Monday, August 4, the Gossip Girl alum’s legal team accused the attorney for “making improper out-of-court statements that, they argue, are designed to influence jurors.”
Blake alleged that Justin and his his publicists secretly smeared her online in retaliation for complaining about it.
In the motion, her lawyers wrote, “The Wayfarer Defendants and their counsel hope to make Ms. Lively defend the continued sealing of the transcript so they can advance a false narrative that Ms. Lively is afraid of her deposition testimony becoming public, which is entirely untrue and deeply harmful.”
The motion also cited interviews and statements Bryan has given to TMZ, People, Billy Bush and Megyn Kelly.
In one such interview, he told TMZ that the American actress is “afraid of the truth” and suggested that she might not show up to her deposition.
As per the filing, Justin’s attorney began violating the order almost immediately with “biased and inflammatory pre-trial indictments of Ms. Lively’s character, credibility and reputation.”
Blake Lively is seeking a public reprimand and attorneys’ fees.
Notably, their trial is scheduled for March 2026, and attorneys for both the stars have indicated that they are planning to testify.