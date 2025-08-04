Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint

Ed Sheeran has finally joined forces with Rupert Grint once again after 14 years.
In a thrilling new update, the Sapphire hitmaker announced the release of a new track from his upcoming album, Play, which marks his first collaboration with the Harry Potter star in 14 years.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, August 4, the Azizam singer revealed the release date of his upcoming song titled A Little More, confidently claiming that this will be a lot of people’s favorite song from his forthcoming album.
“14 years later me and @rupertgrint are reunited. I had this wild idea after writing the song, and thankfully rupert was up for it. It’s an utterly bonkers video for a very upbeat, fun, but angry song,” he captioned.
Continuing his statement, Sheeran penned, “Think this one is gonna be a lot of people’s fav song from Play. Out Thursday, watch out for more stuff coming x.”
Accompanying the caption was an exciting clip that offered glimpses into the upcoming track.
The video featured Grint coming out of a prison in a disheveled state, wearing an orange hoodie, blue pants, and sporting his messy red hair.
Soon after he is released, the American actor was seen flashing back to some past memories, seemingly from the incident that led to his imprisonment.
As the exhilarating teaser reached its end, it featured the name of the song, “A little More,” along with the release date “Out 7th August.”
A Little More will be the eighth track from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, Play, releasing on September 12, 2025.