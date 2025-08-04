Home / Entertainment

Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint

Ed Sheeran teams up with ‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint for an exciting new track from his upcoming album, ‘Play’

Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint


Ed Sheeran has finally joined forces with Rupert Grint once again after 14 years.

In a thrilling new update, the Sapphire hitmaker announced the release of a new track from his upcoming album, Play, which marks his first collaboration with the Harry Potter star in 14 years.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, August 4, the Azizam singer revealed the release date of his upcoming song titled A Little More, confidently claiming that this will be a lot of people’s favorite song from his forthcoming album.

“14 years later me and @rupertgrint are reunited. I had this wild idea after writing the song, and thankfully rupert was up for it. It’s an utterly bonkers video for a very upbeat, fun, but angry song,” he captioned.

Continuing his statement, Sheeran penned, “Think this one is gonna be a lot of people’s fav song from Play. Out Thursday, watch out for more stuff coming x.”

Accompanying the caption was an exciting clip that offered glimpses into the upcoming track.

The video featured Grint coming out of a prison in a disheveled state, wearing an orange hoodie, blue pants, and sporting his messy red hair.

Soon after he is released, the American actor was seen flashing back to some past memories, seemingly from the incident that led to his imprisonment.

As the exhilarating teaser reached its end, it featured the name of the song, “A little More,” along with the release date “Out 7th August.”

A Little More will be the eighth track from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, Play, releasing on September 12, 2025.

Read more :

Entertainment

Rihanna redefines maternity style in chic sweatshirt look at Giorgio Baldi

Rihanna redefines maternity style in chic sweatshirt look at Giorgio Baldi
The 'If It’s Lovin’ That You Want' singer is pregnant with the father of her two other children, ASAP Rocky

Jessie J ends up in hospital weeks after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J ends up in hospital weeks after breast cancer surgery
Jessie J opens up about painful '24 hours' in hospital, six weeks after breast cancer operation

Cardi B set pulse racing in dramatic black feathered cape at WWE SummerSlam

Cardi B set pulse racing in dramatic black feathered cape at WWE SummerSlam
The 'WAP' rapper hosted the WWE SummerSlambut at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday

Sydney Sweeney graces 'Americana' premiere amid ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney graces 'Americana' premiere amid ad backlash
Sydney Sweeney makes dazzling appearance with co-stars Halsey and Simon Rex at 'Americana' premiere

Jennifer Garner celebrates Sisters Day with heartwarming family photos

Jennifer Garner celebrates Sisters Day with heartwarming family photos
Jennifer Garner shares two adorable snaps with sisters Susannah Kay Garner and Melissa Lynn Garner

Olivia Rodrigo officially wraps up Guts world tour at Osheaga 2025

Olivia Rodrigo officially wraps up Guts world tour at Osheaga 2025
Olivia Rodrigo hands out special gifts to fans during her last Guts world tour concert

Tom Holland shares exciting BTS peeks from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set

Tom Holland shares exciting BTS peeks from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is the long-awaited follow-up to 2021’s 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex pens supportive letter ahead of final court hearing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex pens supportive letter ahead of final court hearing
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend, Virginia "Gina" Huynh, pleas court to release music mogul on bail