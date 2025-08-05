Olivia Rodrigo shares adorable clicks of full-circle moment with Weezer

Olivia Rodrigo has successfully concluded her Guts world tour and marked the occasion with a little throwback click.
On Monday, August 4, the good 4 u singer turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of some sentimental photographs, highlighting her full-circle fan moment with Weezer.
The first click in the social media post was of young Olivia excitedly smiling while wearing Weezer merch in a concert.
She began her caption noting, "my first concert and my last weekend of the GUTS tour."
Olivia continued the caption, "Thank u to everyone who came out and thank u @weezer for still making me this excited all these years later!!! Cannot believe how lucky I am to be able to play these shows with yall!!!!"
The second slide on the social media post was of Olivia performing Buddy Holly with Weezer at Lollapalooza.
Olivia performed her last concert at Osheaga 2025 festival, after her spectacular 95 shows in 22 countries.
At her final show, she caused frenzy among fans, as the Grammy-winner went down in the audience to hand out fans Guts rings, a sweet move to officially concluded the era.
Fans flooded social media on the heart-warming comparison, as one fan commented under the post, "I’m so proud of you!!!"
While another user on X penned, "6 year old Olivia had no idea she’d one day be performing with them as a headliner at Lollapalooza."
Moreover, several fans expressed their excitement about her next album as they await official confirmation.
Notably, during the concert, she wore a shirt with a "3" bedazzled on it, sparking speculations of a potential third album.