Dua Lipa wraps Sunny Hill Festival in style with vibrant fireworks display

Dua Lipa lit up the sky to bid a vibrant farewell to the magical Sunny Hill Festival!

To bring a thrilling conclusion to the three-day electrifying event, the Levitating singer launched a breathtaking display of fireworks that illuminated the Kosovar sky.

In a delightful Instagram post shared on Monday, August 4, the 29-year-old singer British singer and songwriter dropped a slew of captivating photos and videos, offering peeks into the third and final day of the 2025 Sunny Hill Festival.

The carousel’s second slide featured a dazzling explosion of fireworks, with the crown bursting into cheers and an upbeat song playing in the background.

“What a magical way to close out this year’s edition of @sunnyhillfestival! I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and love for my incredible family and the extraordinary teams who poured their hearts into making these unforgettable nights a reality,” Dua cheerfully penned.

She continued, “To all the amazing artists, their teams, and our dear friends, thank you for showing up, sharing your energy, and lighting up every moment with us. You made Prishtina shine even brighter.”

Gushing over her fans, she added, “And to our beautiful fans WOW WOW WOW You brought the love, the joy, the soul. You danced, you sang, you celebrated with us, and you made this year’s festival truly unforgettable.”

In addition, the gallery offered several mesmerizing glimpses from the concert, including snaps and clips of Dua Lipa with her family, a massive venue packed with excited fans, electrifying onstage moments, and joyful offstage interactions.

One of the photos also featured the Dance the Night songstress with her fiancé, Callum Turner, who was seen embracing his girl from behind.

Concluding her delightful post, Dua Lipa penned, “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you. We love you endlessly. Until next year… #SunnyHillForever.”

Dua Lipa's Sunny Hill Festival 2025 was held on August 1, 2, and 3, in Pristina, Kosovo.

