Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in jail as new bail request denied

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain in jail until his sentencing as his latest bail plea has been denied.
The Bad Boy Records producer, who was convicted last year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, had requested to be released before his sentencing.
Earlier this week, judge Arun Subramanian ruled that he will remain incarcerated.
The judge stated, “As for risk of flight or danger, Combs fails to meet his burden by clear and convincing evidence for the reasons set forth on the record at the 2 July 2025, hearing.”
Arun added, “Increasing the amount of the bond or devising additional conditions doesn't change the calculus given the circumstances and heavy burden of proof that Combs bears. On this basis alone, Combs's application is denied.”
In his ruling, the judge stated that Combs had not shown “exceptional reasons” to justify his release.
The statement continued, "But as Combs acknowledges, MDC staff have been able to keep him safe and attend to his needs, even during an incident of threatened violence from an inmate. The motion for bail is denied."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs bail was denied after his ex-girlfriend Virginia 'Gina' Huynh wrote a letter in support of his release.
To note, the music mogul’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.