Home / Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in jail as new bail request denied

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied latest bail request because of 'risk of flight or danger'

Sean Diddy Combs to remain in jail as new bail request denied
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in jail as new bail request denied

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain in jail until his sentencing as his latest bail plea has been denied.

The Bad Boy Records producer, who was convicted last year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, had requested to be released before his sentencing.

Earlier this week, judge Arun Subramanian ruled that he will remain incarcerated.

The judge stated, “As for risk of flight or danger, Combs fails to meet his burden by clear and convincing evidence for the reasons set forth on the record at the 2 July 2025, hearing.”

Arun added, “Increasing the amount of the bond or devising additional conditions doesn't change the calculus given the circumstances and heavy burden of proof that Combs bears. On this basis alone, Combs's application is denied.”

In his ruling, the judge stated that Combs had not shown “exceptional reasons” to justify his release.

The statement continued, "But as Combs acknowledges, MDC staff have been able to keep him safe and attend to his needs, even during an incident of threatened violence from an inmate. The motion for bail is denied."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bail was denied after his ex-girlfriend Virginia 'Gina' Huynh wrote a letter in support of his release.

To note, the music mogul’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.

Read more :

Entertainment

Dua Lipa wraps Sunny Hill Festival in style with vibrant fireworks display

Dua Lipa wraps Sunny Hill Festival in style with vibrant fireworks display
The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker bids farewell to her cherished Sunny Hill Festival with awe-filled message

Katy Perry makes extremely emotional move amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours

Katy Perry makes extremely emotional move amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours
Katy Perry makes heartfelt wish mid-concert just days after dinner date with Justin Trudeau

Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint

Ed Sheeran announces release date of new song ‘A Little More’ with Rupert Grint
Ed Sheeran teams up with ‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint for an exciting new track from his upcoming album, ‘Play’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria enjoy yacht double date with Jeff Bezos, Lauren

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria enjoy yacht double date with Jeff Bezos, Lauren
The ‘Titanic’ star and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were spotted on a serene yacht date with Jeff Bezoz and his wife Lauren Sánchez

Song Young-kyu, ‘Extreme Job’ star, found dead amid intense cyberbullying

Song Young-kyu, ‘Extreme Job’ star, found dead amid intense cyberbullying
South Korean actor Song Young-kyu was found dead at the age of 55 amid a recent DUI controversy

Rihanna ignites beauty fever as she brings Fenty Beauty to India

Rihanna ignites beauty fever as she brings Fenty Beauty to India
The ‘Smurfs’ star sparks a frenzy among her Indian fans as she announces Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin launch in India

Billie Eilish unveils huge surprise ahead of Hit Me Hard and Soft Japan show

Billie Eilish unveils huge surprise ahead of Hit Me Hard and Soft Japan show
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker announces a special surprise for fans ahead of resuming her thrilling tour in Japan

Rihanna redefines maternity style in chic sweatshirt look at Giorgio Baldi

Rihanna redefines maternity style in chic sweatshirt look at Giorgio Baldi
The 'If It’s Lovin’ That You Want' singer is pregnant with the father of her two other children, ASAP Rocky