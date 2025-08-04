Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria enjoy yacht double date with Jeff Bezos, Lauren

It’s a yacht day for power couples Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti and Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez.
Over the weekend, the Titanic star and his model girlfriend were spotted enjoying a double with the Amazon founder and his philanthropist wife after being invited on their $485 million superyacht, Koru, the Daily Mail reported on Monday, August 4.
For their exciting getaway, the celebrity couples decided to live it up in Ibiza, where they were seen spending serene time aboard the luxury vessel.
In a snap shared by the outlet, the Inception star looked dashing in a crisp white shirt, grey shorts and a white cap as he was warmly welcomed by Bezoz, who sported a black tee, floral shorts and a pair of stylish sunglasses.
The photo also captured the 27-year-old Italian model in frame, wearing a strapless blue crop top and black yoga pants.
Meanwhile, Sánchez looked gorgeous in a chic printed kimono, which she wore over a coordinating bikini.
Notably, this isn’t the first time Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have joined they newlywed couple on their superyacht, as they were also seen enjoying a trip together last summer.
For those unaware, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been in a romantic relationship since late 2023.
Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot just over a month ago, on June 27, 2025.