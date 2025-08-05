Drake posts Gracie Abrams on Instagram, sparks fans' curiosity

Home / Entertainment

The Canadian rapper has opened up about his personal struggles in a bizarre move involving Gracie Abrams

Drake has created buzz on the internet after posting Gracie Abrams on his Instagram story with a personal confession.

The God's Plan rapper has opened up about his small insecurity, as he credits the 25-year-old for helping him look past it.

On Monday, August 4, Drake posted a recent mirror selfie of Gracie on his Story with a caption, "I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one."

"Now it's art," the 38-year-old added, with a click of his own birthmark in the next slide.

Fans flooded the social media, curious about the connection between the two artists and hoping for a possible collaboration between the pair.

Some fans appreciate the rapper for being honest about his insecurities, as one X post read, "drake out here turning insecurities into art, such a vibe."

While for others the move of Drake randomly posting the Free Now singer's selfie on his social media did not sit well, as a user expressed their confusion, noting, "Men can be so weird sometimes."

This is not the first time Drake posted Gracie on his Instagram, as back in March, the One Dance rapper reposted the lyrics of I Knew It, I Know You, while championing the track's beat switch.

Drake and Gracie Abrams are both currently on the road for their respective tours.

The five-time Grammy winner will hit the stage in Manchester and Belgium this week, while Gracie has a pair of shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

