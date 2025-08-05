Sabrina Carpenter pens sweet note ahead of upcoming album launch

Sabrina Carpenter displayed excitement for her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, as she penned a heartfelt note after her Lollapalooza performance.
On Monday, August 4, the Skin singer turned to her Instagram to share some clicks from her set with the caption, "Lollapalooza. I just kept looking into that sea of a crowd thinking how lucky I am to sing for you."
Headlining Day 4 of Lollapalooza in Chicago, the two-time Grammy winner made her set more iconic by inviting Earth, Wind & Fire to perform their songs.
The group gave a spectacular performance of their Grammy-nominated songs September and Let's Groove.
Gushing about the band, Sabrina added, "Getting to bring out the legendary @earthwindandfire who have raised me on the greatest songs of all time, true soul moving timeless music, that was and will always be one of my favorite memories of my life!"
Along with that, she also gave a shoutout to her "arrestees" of the night, Jihyo, Sana and Momo from K-pop girl group Twice, who attended her performance and were teasingly given pink handcuffs during her Juno performance.
Making history at Lollapalooza, the What is Love? singers became the first K-pop girl group to headline the festival on Day 3.
Sabrina concluded her heartfelt note with expressing her gratitude to her "incredible band, dancers, and crew."
The Please Please Please singer also offered a sweet reminder for her upcoming album as she penned, "More to come! August 29 is so close x."
Moreover, alongside Sabrina and Twice, the 2025 Lollapalooza was headlined by Tyler, the Creator, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Rüfüs du Sol, A$AP Rocky, Korn, and Doechii.
The festival was a four-day affair and was kicked off on Thursday at Grant Park in Chicago, while Sunday marked the final day of the event.