Chris Hemsworth plans to ‘embrace death’ after tragic diagnosis 

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his plans to “embrace death” after being diagnosed with a health condition.
Back in May 2022, the Avengers actor found out that he has “between eight and 10 times” likelier to develop Alzheimer's than the general population.
However, he revealed that he’s prepared to "embrace death" as he doesn't think it can be cheated.
During a chat with BBC, Chris shared that he has adopted a philosophical approach, believing that death is inevitable and something he's ready to face.
He told the media outlet, “Suffering comes from denial of our inevitably of death - we all have an expiration death. If you were told you had 200 years guaranteed you'd become more complacent and reckless. The idea that life can be taken away at any second is a beautiful reminder to appreciate every moment."
The Thor star added, "That warning sign was further motivation to take care of myself. It also felt like a great opportunity to offer up education and a better understanding for people navigating it as Alzheimer's is something a lot of people face."
Chris Hemsworth concluded the discussion on an optimistic note that he wants to educate others about Alzheimer after learning that he is at significant risk of the disease.