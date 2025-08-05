Tom Holland swings out of ‘Spiderman’ suit for stroll with fiancée Zendaya

Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland has taken out time from filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day for a sweet stroll with fiancée Zendaya.

On Monday, August 4, the Euphoria actress and the Uncharted star stepped out for a low-key walk with their dogs in Richmond Park.

During the outing, the duo opted for casual looks with the 28-year-old actress flashing her $200k engagement ring.

Zendaya rocked a pink knitted jumper and black jorts while Holland looked dapper in a plain blue top and a pair of black joggers.

The couple’s romantic walk comes amid their busy schedule as Holland has been filming his fourth Spider-Man film.

On Sunday, The Odyssey actor shared glimpses from the first day of filming on Instagram.

In the photos, Holland could be seen standing on top of a military-like automobile with a stunt wire attached to his body as he wore his brand-new Spidey suit.

“Spider-Man Brand New Day 1,” he wrote in the caption.

Moreover, Holland is also set to share the screen with Zendaya for the fourth time in Christopher Nolan's latest highly-anticipated project, The Odyssey.

While Holland will be playing one of the main roles in film, starring as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, Zendaya’s role has yet to be revealed.

Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly got engaged in a secret ceremony last December.

