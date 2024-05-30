Sofia Vergara plans to undergo more plastic surgeries

Sofia Vergara has shared her future plans of taking more plastic surgeries!
During her conversation with Allure, the Modern Family alum confessed her wish to get every surgery but she hasn’t had the time to initiate these.
Vergara said, “I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready,” she told the beauty magazine.”
She added, “I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”
The Griselda lead, who got Botox in her neck and around her eyes, revealed, “I don’t believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit.”
Vergara continued, “At my age - 51 - I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done.”
She noted, “I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”
To note, Sofia Vergara recently starred in the Netflix series Griselda.