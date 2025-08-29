Home / Entertainment

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement

The British actor 'genuinely hopes' the best for the 'Lover' singer after her engagement to the NFL star

Joe Alwyn has kept his composure as news of his ex Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce makes headlines.

As per Dailymail, an inside source disclosed that the British actor “genuinely hopes” the best for the Lover singer after her engagement to Kelce.

The insider also revealed that he won't share a “congratulations” message to her any time soon.

“Taylor's engagement is the final nail in the coffin to any thoughts Joe will ever have about her again,” the insider added.

The tipster revealed, “Sure, he genuinely hopes she is in a good place and doing well, but he doesn't think about her anymore on any consistent basis and hasn't reached out, nor will he, to offer congratulations.”

The source mentioned, “He feels that it is not needed, and he feels she wouldn't want to hear from him anyway.”

Prior to this, the Brutalist star made the first public appearance as he was spotted in London along with a pal on Wednesday, August 27.

The former couple first met at the 2016 Met Gala and kept their romance largely private, only being photographed together in Nashville over a year later in 2017, but they parted ways in April 2023.

However, Swift often gave fans a glimpse into their romance in her lyrics, most notably in her albums Reputation and Lover.

To note, Joe Alwyn's reaction to Taylor Swift’s engagement came after the couple announced the news on August 26.

