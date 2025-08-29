Kate Cassidy remembers Liam Payne with emotional post on his 32nd birthday

Kate Cassidy has honored Liam Payne on what would have been his 32nd birthday, sharing an emotional tribute nearly 10 months after the former One Direction star’s passing.
The One Direction alum’s girlfriend paid heartbreaking tribute to her late boyfriend as she admitted that she “misses him so much.”
Sharing a cute snippet of Payne, she captioned it, “8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess.”
In a separate post, she wrote the caption, “My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times.”
Cassidy added, “I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me.”
“I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together,” she noted.
Revealing her core feelings, Cassidy expressed, “But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn.”
Kate Casidy had been dating Liam Payne for two years before he died on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.