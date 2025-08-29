Home / Entertainment

Kate Cassidy remembers Liam Payne with emotional post on his 32nd birthday

The One Direction alum’s girlfriend paid heartbreaking tribute to her late boyfriend

Kate Cassidy remembers Liam Payne with emotional post on his 32nd birthday
Kate Cassidy remembers Liam Payne with emotional post on his 32nd birthday

Kate Cassidy has honored Liam Payne on what would have been his 32nd birthday, sharing an emotional tribute nearly 10 months after the former One Direction star’s passing.

The One Direction alum’s girlfriend paid heartbreaking tribute to her late boyfriend as she admitted that she “misses him so much.”

Sharing a cute snippet of Payne, she captioned it, “8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess.”


In a separate post, she wrote the caption, “My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times.”

Cassidy added, “I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me.”

“I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together,” she noted.

Revealing her core feelings, Cassidy expressed, “But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much. Yours, Katelyn.”

Kate Casidy had been dating Liam Payne for two years before he died on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize independence despite engagement?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize independence despite engagement?
The 'Lover' singer and the NFL star’s upcoming plan are still living in separate homes despite their engagement

Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note after Blake Lively snubs Taylor Swift engagement

Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note after Blake Lively snubs Taylor Swift engagement
Blake Lively ‘didn’t reach out’ and has no plans to congratulate best friend Taylor Swift on her engagement amid ongoing feud

Doja Cat cancels performance at Austin City Limits 2025 for surprising reason

Doja Cat cancels performance at Austin City Limits 2025 for surprising reason
Doja Cat was scheduled to headline two shows at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement
The British actor 'genuinely hopes' the best for the 'Lover' singer after her engagement to the NFL star

Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce’s Kansas City restaurant unveils new cocktail named after her famous love song

Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement

Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement
Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce earlier this week

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute
The 'Bad Romance' songstress’ fan Kyra Creel gave the singer a special

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London
Amal Clooney smiles through soaked gown while Olivia Colman shows frustration at pricey dress mishap

'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers

'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers tied the knot in May 2022 after dating each other for five years

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways almost two months ago after 10-years of relationship

Meghan Markle caught in cringeworthy moment as guest brutally mocks ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle caught in cringeworthy moment as guest brutally mocks ‘Suits’
The Duchess of Sussex played the role of Rachel Zane in the seven installments of 'Suits'

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro turn heads during Venice Film Festival

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro turn heads during Venice Film Festival
'The Amazing Spider-Man' alum and his new flame, Monica Barbaro began dating in February this year