Doja Cat cancels performance at Austin City Limits 2025 for surprising reason

Doja Cat was scheduled to headline two shows at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Doja Cat has left fans heartbroken!

The 29-year-old American rapper and singer, who was scheduled to headline two shows at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival, abruptly announced the cancellation of her performances.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 29, the Paint the Town Red singer shared a surprising reason behind pulling out from the upcoming event.

“Unfortunately, I will not be performing at Austin City Limits this year,” began Doja.

Sharing the reason behind her cancellation, the rapper noted it was because she is currently working on finalizing her forthcoming fifth studio album, Vie, scheduled to release on September 26, 2025.

P.C. Instagram/dojacat
“When I made the commitment I didn't know exactly when Vie would be released. I've been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it's become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame,” the Get Into It singer added.

As she concluded her statement, Doja Cat expressed gratitude to the ACL officials, writing, “Thank you to the ACL team for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I'm forever grateful for the opportunity.”

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2025 will take place at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, from October 3 to 12, 2025.

