'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers tied the knot in May 2022 after dating each other for five years

JoJo Fletcher has revealed her first pregnancy with her husband, Jordan Rodgers, with a sweet announcement.

The 34-year-old popular American television personality is set to welcome her first child after facing a tough fertility journey.

On Thursday, August 28, Fletcher shared a video alongside her life partner, showing off her baby bump while enjoying some quality time on a beach.

"We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. Baby Rodgers coming January 2026," the couple captioned in a heartfelt joint Instagram post.

As the couple’s video went viral on social media, Rodgers took to his wife’s comments section to praise her, writing, "Love you so much @joelle_fletcher, you have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey."

He continued, "Your strength, resilience and positive attitude are an inspiration. Can’t wait to see you as a Mom falling more in love with you every single day!"

Fletcher and Rodgers' fans have also joined them to pour in well-wishes in the comments section of the actress.

One commented, "The baby dust worked!!!!!! I’m so excited for y'all."

"Wow, just so special and so happy for you two and this baby. They will be born into a great family! Congratulations!" another wrote.

A third added, "Y’all are going to absolutely rock this." 

For those unaware, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers exchanged the marital vows in May 2022 at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez.  

