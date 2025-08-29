Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement

Justin Bieber has given a low-key shout-out to Taylor Swift after her special announcement.
Earlier this week, The Life of a Showgirl singer sent the world into a frenzy by saying “yes” to Travis Kelce, her boyfriend of two years, in a dreamy proposal.
Bieber, who was once a good friend of Swift thanks to their shared bond with Selena Gomez, also took a moment to congratulate the Eras Tour hitmaker via a subtle nod.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 28, the Yukon singer re-shared a fan page post featuring a carousel of heart-melting photos of him with his one-year-old baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.
Sending a quiet congratulations to the Cruel Summer singer, Bieber added her hit track Never Grow Up in the background.
For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift were friends in the late 2000s and early 2010s, largely due to Bieber’s relationship with Selena Gomez, who was a close friend of the Blank Space songstress.
Swift even supported Bieber early in his career by introducing him at concerts and praising him in her interviews.
However, their friendship soured due to the Swag singer’s on-and-off relationship with Gomez, with Swift disapproving the way he treated her pal.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the heartwarming engagement announcement via a joint Instagram post with a caption stating, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Alongside the caption, the newly-engaged duo dropped a string of swoon-worthy photos from the enchanting proposal.