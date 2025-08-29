Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce keeps Swifties swooning with back-to-back gush-worthy gestures!
Just two days after sparking buzz by announcing his engagement to the iconic popstar Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end won over her fans with a sweet act.
On their official Instagram account on Thursday, August 28, Kelce’s new restaurant named 1587 Prime, launched in partnership with his teammate Patrick Mahomes, shared a promotional video featuring both football stars enjoying their food as they unveiled a new cocktail on the menu.
Captioning the post, they wrote, “The cocktails you won’t stop talking about - and for good reason.”
The new cocktail, infused with cucumber and orange peel, is named “The Alchemy,” seemingly inspired by Taylor Swift’s 2024 hit track of the same name from her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
In the video, a waiter served the beverage, saying, “This is the Alchemy,” to which Travis Kelce replied, “Oh yeah, I see it.”
The next frame featured Mahomes taking a sip before giving the cocktail his seal of approval.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after the restaurant dropped the delightful video, Taylor Swift’s fans swarmed the comment section with their thrilling reactions to Travis Kelce’s subtle tribute.
“The Alchemy…A nod to Taylor?” asked one.
“Can’t wait to try it !!” wrote another, while a third excitedly exclaimed, “Omggggggg.”
A fourth stated, “sir go get married,” followed by a fifth who penned, “Counting down the days!”
Taylor Swift’s The Alchemy:
The Alchemy is the 15th track from Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Released on April 19, 2024, the song blends pop rock and electropop with R&B influences.
Notably, many fans see the track as a tribute to Travis Kelce, with its football metaphors interpreted as nods to Swift’s relationship with the NFL star.
According to TIME, the track’s placement (15th) might subtly nod to Kelce’s jersey number (8+7=15)