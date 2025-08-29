Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce’s Kansas City restaurant unveils new cocktail named after her famous love song

Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift


Travis Kelce keeps Swifties swooning with back-to-back gush-worthy gestures!

Just two days after sparking buzz by announcing his engagement to the iconic popstar Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end won over her fans with a sweet act.

On their official Instagram account on Thursday, August 28, Kelce’s new restaurant named 1587 Prime, launched in partnership with his teammate Patrick Mahomes, shared a promotional video featuring both football stars enjoying their food as they unveiled a new cocktail on the menu.

Captioning the post, they wrote, “The cocktails you won’t stop talking about - and for good reason.”

The new cocktail, infused with cucumber and orange peel, is named “The Alchemy,” seemingly inspired by Taylor Swift’s 2024 hit track of the same name from her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In the video, a waiter served the beverage, saying, “This is the Alchemy,” to which Travis Kelce replied, “Oh yeah, I see it.”

The next frame featured Mahomes taking a sip before giving the cocktail his seal of approval.

Fans reaction:

Shortly after the restaurant dropped the delightful video, Taylor Swift’s fans swarmed the comment section with their thrilling reactions to Travis Kelce’s subtle tribute.

“The Alchemy…A nod to Taylor?” asked one.

“Can’t wait to try it !!” wrote another, while a third excitedly exclaimed, “Omggggggg.”

A fourth stated, “sir go get married,” followed by a fifth who penned, “Counting down the days!”

Taylor Swift’s The Alchemy:

The Alchemy is the 15th track from Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Released on April 19, 2024, the song blends pop rock and electropop with R&B influences.

Notably, many fans see the track as a tribute to Travis Kelce, with its football metaphors interpreted as nods to Swift’s relationship with the NFL star.

According to TIME, the track’s placement (15th) might subtly nod to Kelce’s jersey number (8+7=15)

You Might Like:

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement
The British actor 'genuinely hopes' the best for the 'Lover' singer after her engagement to the NFL star

Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement

Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement
Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce earlier this week

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute
The 'Bad Romance' songstress’ fan Kyra Creel gave the singer a special

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London
Amal Clooney smiles through soaked gown while Olivia Colman shows frustration at pricey dress mishap

'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers

'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers tied the knot in May 2022 after dating each other for five years

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways almost two months ago after 10-years of relationship

Meghan Markle caught in cringeworthy moment as guest brutally mocks ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle caught in cringeworthy moment as guest brutally mocks ‘Suits’
The Duchess of Sussex played the role of Rachel Zane in the seven installments of 'Suits'

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro turn heads during Venice Film Festival

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro turn heads during Venice Film Festival
'The Amazing Spider-Man' alum and his new flame, Monica Barbaro began dating in February this year

Victoria Beckham 'plans' legal action as reputation trashed by Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham 'plans' legal action as reputation trashed by Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham urged to take action against son Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz amid 'permanent damage' fears

Bella Ramsey fires back at 'The Last of Us' trolls with brutal response

Bella Ramsey fires back at 'The Last of Us' trolls with brutal response
Bella Ramsey won MTV's Movie & TV Award for her role in 'The Last of Us' show

Cardi B joins legal battle with testimony over physical assault accusations

Cardi B joins legal battle with testimony over physical assault accusations
The American rapper appeared in Los Angeles County Court for the second testimony earlier this week

Khloé Kardashian, Hailey Bieber turn heads at Rhode’s glamorous dinner

Khloé Kardashian, Hailey Bieber turn heads at Rhode’s glamorous dinner
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend were also in attendance at the event in West Hollywood