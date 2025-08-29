Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize independence despite engagement?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, but the couple has yet to take the next step of living under one roof.
As per TMZ, a source revealed the Lover singer and the NFL star’s upcoming plan after their engagement.
It has been reported that Taylor and Travis are still living in separate homes, even after sharing photos from their romantic engagement photoshoot.
According to the sources, their decision to live separately is due to difficult logistics and it means that the massively popular couple haven't combined their physical lives.
Taylor, who made her first public appearance since her engagement with Travis at a college football game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, is well known for her frequent travel by private jet.
Meanwhile, Travis also travels often, especially for games during the NFL season.
The Eras Tour artist is also known for owning homes across the US, and even abroad.
Recently, she has tended to spend more of her time at her enormous penthouse in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.
However, her holdings include homes in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Beverly Hills and Rhode Island.
On the other hand, Travis' holdings include a mansion in Leawood, Kansas, which is near his team's hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.