Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize independence despite engagement?

The 'Lover' singer and the NFL star’s upcoming plan are still living in separate homes despite their engagement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize independence despite engagement?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prioritize independence despite engagement?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, but the couple has yet to take the next step of living under one roof.

As per TMZ, a source revealed the Lover singer and the NFL star’s upcoming plan after their engagement.

It has been reported that Taylor and Travis are still living in separate homes, even after sharing photos from their romantic engagement photoshoot.

According to the sources, their decision to live separately is due to difficult logistics and it means that the massively popular couple haven't combined their physical lives.

Taylor, who made her first public appearance since her engagement with Travis at a college football game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, is well known for her frequent travel by private jet. 

Meanwhile, Travis also travels often, especially for games during the NFL season.

The Eras Tour artist is also known for owning homes across the US, and even abroad.

Recently, she has tended to spend more of her time at her enormous penthouse in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.

However, her holdings include homes in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Beverly Hills and Rhode Island.

On the other hand, Travis' holdings include a mansion in Leawood, Kansas, which is near his team's hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

You Might Like:

Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note after Blake Lively snubs Taylor Swift engagement

Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note after Blake Lively snubs Taylor Swift engagement
Blake Lively ‘didn’t reach out’ and has no plans to congratulate best friend Taylor Swift on her engagement amid ongoing feud

Doja Cat cancels performance at Austin City Limits 2025 for surprising reason

Doja Cat cancels performance at Austin City Limits 2025 for surprising reason
Doja Cat was scheduled to headline two shows at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement

Joe Alwyn gives blessings to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce after engagement
The British actor 'genuinely hopes' the best for the 'Lover' singer after her engagement to the NFL star

Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce wins fans with ‘Alchemy’ cocktail inspired by Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce’s Kansas City restaurant unveils new cocktail named after her famous love song

Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement

Justin Bieber sends quiet congratulations to Taylor Swift after her engagement
Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce earlier this week

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute
The 'Bad Romance' songstress’ fan Kyra Creel gave the singer a special

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London
Amal Clooney smiles through soaked gown while Olivia Colman shows frustration at pricey dress mishap

'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers

'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher expecting first child with husband Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers tied the knot in May 2022 after dating each other for five years

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways almost two months ago after 10-years of relationship

Meghan Markle caught in cringeworthy moment as guest brutally mocks ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle caught in cringeworthy moment as guest brutally mocks ‘Suits’
The Duchess of Sussex played the role of Rachel Zane in the seven installments of 'Suits'

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro turn heads during Venice Film Festival

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro turn heads during Venice Film Festival
'The Amazing Spider-Man' alum and his new flame, Monica Barbaro began dating in February this year

Victoria Beckham 'plans' legal action as reputation trashed by Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham 'plans' legal action as reputation trashed by Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham urged to take action against son Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz amid 'permanent damage' fears