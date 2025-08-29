Home / Entertainment

Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman walk rain-soaked red carpets in Venice and London

Amal Clooney and Olivia Colman’s breathtaking pricey gown soaked in rain at the same time but at different places.

On Thursday, August 28, both of the famous personalities both suffered the same fate as they walked the equally wet red carpet.

Amal graced the red carpet to support her husband George Clooney at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his new comedy flick, Jay Kelly.

Meanwhile, Olivia stepped out to attend the premiere of her new movie The Roses back in the London.

The 47-year-old human rights lawyer turned heads in a strapless fuchsia mini dress with dramatic train which was left dripping wet as it was cascaded behind her.

For the footwear, Amal opted for AQUAZZURA Forever More Sandals as she completed her look with a gold clutch bag and chandelier earring.

Despite the drenched outfit, the wife of legendary actor put on a brave face as she linked arms with her husband.

However, Olivia could not hide her disappointment at the state of her Elie Saab dress which retails for an eye-popping £4,143.

The Crown actress’ light green silk kaftan featured a high neckline, slit cape sleeves, and a flowing, draped silhouette.

She elevated her elegant ensemble with silver drop earrings adorned with green diamond detailing.

Jay Kelly is set to hit theaters on November 14 while The Roses will be released in cinemas on US theaters on August 29, 2025.

