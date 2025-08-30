Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Max begins new journey

Jennifer Lopez has felt the weight of time as her son Max embarks on his senior year of high school.
The Unstoppable starlet took to her Instagram account to share a touching throwback video, reflecting on how quickly her twins have grown, admitting it’s hard to believe Max is already preparing for graduation.
She shared a throwback video of her son Max, 17, adorably singing Lukas Graham's 7 Years.
Lopez noted in the video how rapidly time seems to move, with her son stepping into new chapter.
"How does 10 years go by so fast!? So proud of you Maxi, 1st day of senior year I love you beyond forever" she wrote across the cute clip.
The heart touching video came after J.lo shared Instagram Stories of her teen Emme off for the first day of senior year, including a throwback photo captioned, “always be my beautiful baby.”
"I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year. Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they'll always be my beautiful baby!" Lopez sweetly wrote over the photo, adding four black heart emojis.
To note, Jennifer Lopez is the mom of her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.