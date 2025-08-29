Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga’s viral TikTok response sparks fan’s first tattoo tribute

The 'Bad Romance' songstress’ fan Kyra Creel gave the singer a special


Lady Gaga gave a TikTok fan the surprise of a lifetime when she responded to their dance video — a moment so meaningful, the devoted Little Monster commemorated it with their very first tattoo.

The Bad Romance songstress’ fan Kyra Creel, 28, from Tuscaloosa, Ala., immortalized the singer’s comment on her TikTok “Abracadabra” dance by tattooing it on her chest, six months after Gaga replied to her video call for a fan music project.

While conversing with PEOPLE, Creel said, “I’ve wanted to be a backup dancer for Lady Gaga since day one.”

She added, “As soon as she put the call out for the fans to submit their videos to be in a music video, I leapt at the opportunity. I knew the chances were slim, but I told everyone if she were to even see my video, I’d be winning in my eyes. Recognition from her would be the most affirming gift.”

Creel's speculation was validated by A Star Is Born actress when she commented on the February video with two black heart emojis.

“I was actually on TikTok when I got the notifications, and I couldn’t believe it. I completely froze, and someone else commented ‘Gaga reposted!’" Creel continued.

She revealed that moment was so emotional as she “just burst into tears,” calling it “a euphoric full-circle moment for me.”

“I had been wanting my first tattoo for a while and toyed around with the idea of getting the emojis tattooed a little bit after it happened,” Creel showed off the ink that sits below her collarbone.

“This moment was so special it needed to be commemorated in a way, for me, that was in addition to printing it out and having it on my wall. I thought very carefully about it, and believed it would be the perfect way to memorialize the moment forever.”

Notably, Kyra Creel has been a fan for nearly 17 years, Creel will finally see Mother Monster live on September 3 at the Mayhem Ball in Miami.

