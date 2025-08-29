Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom makes 'horrible' confession about himself

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways almost two months ago after 10-years of relationship

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom has made a “horrible” confession about his personality.

The former couple first met on January 10, 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty.

In February 2019, Katy and Orlando got engaged and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

A few months after their split in June 2025, Orlando revealed that he “was a horrible person to be around.”

During his appearance on This Morning, the American actor opened up about his weight loss transformation for a role.

Orlando said, “I was just exhausted,” noting that he had “no energy or brain power. Just mentally, physically, I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around.”

The Kingdom of Heaven star shared that he worked with nutritionist Philip Goglia, who advised him to reduce his meals from three to two.

He recalled, “Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one. I was like, ‘No! Don’t take that one.’ Then basically I came down to [eating] just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks.”

Orlando Bloom will be next seen in The Cut, starring as a retired boxer.

