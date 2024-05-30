Hollywood

Malala Yousafzai makes surprise cowgirl cameo in 'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2

Peacock’s ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Season 2 was premiered on Thursday May 30, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Malala Yousafzai sent internet into frenzy with her first ever surprising cameo in We Are Lady Parts season 2.

The youngest Nobel Prize winner made her iconic cameo as a cowgirl in the second episode of We Are Lady Parts' new season, which aired on Peacock on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Nida Manzoor’s sitcom, which revolves around a Muslim girls punk-rock band in London, also featured a song about Malala’s life titled Malala Made Me Do It in the epsiode.

During an interview with British Vogue on Thursday, the Pakistani education activist shared the experience of “showing her hidden talent.”

Speaking of watching We Are Lady Parts season 1, Malala expressed, “I binge watched it in a day. It was entertaining. I loved it. But at that time, I obviously had no idea that they would eventually reach out to me and ask me to be part of it.”

While talking about making her on-screen cameo, she noted, “I wanted to get into the entertainment world, because I want young people and women to get a chance to reflect the world as they see it, and through those stories, we can all connect with each other.”

Malala fruther confessed, “But, I’ve always been behind the scenes – I never expected to be in a show myself. Now, I’m finally showing my hidden talent.”

We Are Lady Parts season 1 was premiered on May 20, 2021, while the second season of will stream on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

