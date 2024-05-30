Royal

Prince Harry, William urged to 'grow up and show up'

Prince Harry and estranged brother Prince William are being urged to put their differences aside

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Prince Harry, William urged to 'grow up and show up'
Prince Harry and estranged brother Prince William are being urged to put their differences aside 

Prince Harry and estranged brother Prince William are being urged to put their differences aside and ‘show up’ for their close pal Hugh Grosvenor’s upcoming wedding.

In a piece for The Daily Mail, royal expert Liz Jones advised the feuding royals to come together for the society wedding of the year this June, also amid the family’s ongoing medical crisis with King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses.

Days after it was confirmed that Prince Harry will be skipping Grosvenor’ wedding, Jones wrote: “… Come on, we need the distraction! Even now it’s not too late for a change of heart.”

“Weddings and funerals are when you grow up and show up. Would William really throw a hissy fit if Harry came along? I doubt it, he’s much stronger than that,” she added.

Jones also shared: “Any serious illness lends perspective. You hug everyone closer. William knows he has bigger worries in his personal life right now. His job, after all, has always entailed being a diplomat, able to smile and not look bored.”

“He has been hurt, but the brother who could help him through might still be in reach, if only he could forgive him… Now is the time to seize the happy day,” Jones concluded.

It is pertinent to note that while Harry and wife Meghan Markle will not attend Grosvenor’s wedding, Prince William will serve as an usher at the nuptials. 

Royal News

Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal
King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people
Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?
Prince William helps King Charles fulfill another royal duty
King Charles’ army issues major update on Trooping the Colour
King Charles will invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral