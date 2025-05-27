Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy

Prince William and Princess Kate are “deeply saddened” by the shocking Liverpool parade incident.
Taking to the Story of their official joint Instagram account on Tuesday, May 27, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a sorrowful statement, expressing their grief over the tragedy.
The future king and queen’s statement reads, “We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.”
They continued, “Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground.”
The Waleses concluded their note by signing off with their initials, “W & C,” which stand for William and Catherine.
What happened in Liverpool?
On Monday, May 26, a grand celebration was hosted by Liverpool FC to celebrate their 20th Premier League title, which was joined by around a million fans. The festivities included a 10-mile victory parade, from Allerton Maze to The Stand, with an open-top bus carrying players and staff.
However, the joyful celebration turned into a tragedy when a car collided with a number of pedestrians on Water Street, leaving 47 people injured, among whom four were children.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.