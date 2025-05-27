Royal

Meghan Markle drops special surprise ahead of King Charles' milestone moment

The Duchess of Sussex shares delightful surprise as King Charles gears up to mark a historic moment

  by Web Desk
  • |

Meghan Markle is harvesting honey with her “little honey,” Princess Lilibet!

Turning to Instagram on Tuesday, May 27, the Duchess of Sussex dropped a special surprise for fans, sharing a clip that showed her harvesting honeycombs from the hive and extracting honey.

Joining the Suits alum in the fun task was her 3-year-old baby girl, Princess Lilibet.

For the beekeeping adventure, the mother-daughter duo wore protective clothing to shield themselves from the bees.

“Look at all of that fresh honeycomb! Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she’s even wearing my gloves),” captioned Meghan.

The video opened with a shot of Meghan Markle from behind, walking towards the beehive while holding the tiny hand of her little girl.

Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet on beekeeping adventure


In the next frame, the Confessions of a Female Founder host was filmed cutting the honeycombs into small pieces, storing them in glass jars, and extracting honey from some of them.

She was then shown filling the jar with a generous amount of freshly extracted honey.

Meghan Markle’s sweet video surprise came just a few minutes before King Charles’ milestone moment.

King Charles’ historic moment:

On Tuesday, May 27, the British King marked a historic moment by becoming the first monarch to open the Parliament in Canada since 1957.

Before King Charles, the late Queen Elizabeth II has performed the ceremonial opening that year.

