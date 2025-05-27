Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla ride royal carriage to Canadian Parliament: Watch

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla make regal arrival at the opening of Parliament in Ottawa, Canada

  • by Web Desk
  • |

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal carriage procession has captured the spotlight across Canada!

Buckingham Palace, on Tuesday, May 27, shared a delightful video on the British Royal Family’s official Instagram account, featuring the Monarch and Queen Consort riding royal carriage as they head towards the Parliament in Ottawa.

Penned in both English and French, the caption read, “The King and Queen are on their way in the State Landau to officially open Parliament at the Senate in Ottawa, Canada.”

The charming video opened by showing the royal carriage procession from the front, with men in uniforms driving the carriages, providing Their Majesties with a delightful and regal trip to the Senate.

In the background, hundreds of royal fans assembled to catch a glimpse of the Royal Couple and their majestic procession.

King Charles, Queen Camilla ride royal carriage to Canadian Parliament: Watch


Royal fans react to the post:

Commenting on the post, a royal fan expressed, “You've made Britons proud here in Canada.”

Another excitedly penned, “Three cheers for the King & Queen of Canada!”

Expressing pride, a third noted, “Beautiful, I’m bursting with pride for my country!”

Meanwhile, a fourth praised, “In these troubled times, the presence of the Canadian Royal Couple in the Kingdom of Canada stands as a majestic symbol of unity and continuity - rooted in tradition, yet looking to the future. Peace, stability and mutual respect between nations are values that, today more than ever, need a voice full of dignity, wisdom and heart.”

When did King Charles and Queen Camilla land in Canada?

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Canada on a two-day state visit on May 26, 2025, for Opening of State Parliament in Ottawa.

Meghan Markle reveals next venture plans after launching lifestyle brand
Meghan Markle reveals next venture plans after launching lifestyle brand
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand 'As Ever' in April this year
Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a sorrowful statement as they expressed grief over the tragic Liverpool car crash
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident
Queen Camilla and King Charles shared an emotional statement regarding the dreadful Liverpool incident
Princess Anne makes hospital visit after FC's Premier League incident
Princess Anne makes hospital visit after FC's Premier League incident
The Princess Royal steps in for emergency responders after a car drove over crowds celebrating Liverpool FC's Premier League victory
King Charles to honour late Queen's legacy with historic milestone as Monarch
King Charles to honour late Queen's legacy with historic milestone as Monarch
The British King is set to fulfil a major royal duty, making him the first monarch to do so since 1957
Prince Harry delivers powerful statement at key conference during China trip
Prince Harry delivers powerful statement at key conference during China trip
The Duke of Sussex touched down in China to attend Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference
Prince Harry to make big legal decision after China trip
Prince Harry to make big legal decision after China trip
Prince Harry attends tourism conference in Shanghai as a co-founder of Travalyst
Meghan Markle talks about ‘bold moves, risks’ in new podcast episode
Meghan Markle talks about ‘bold moves, risks’ in new podcast episode
The Duchess of Sussex invites billionaire guest on ‘Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take professional separation amid busy schedule
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take professional separation amid busy schedule
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in May 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key meeting on their visit to Canada
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key meeting on their visit to Canada
Buckingham Palace shared an update about the British Monarch and the Queen Consort's recent trip to Canada
King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix
King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix
King Frederik presents big honours to their excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix
King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update
King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update
King Charles III releases a heartfelt letter after Palace source shared major update on his cancer treatment