King Charles, Queen Camilla ride royal carriage to Canadian Parliament: Watch

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal carriage procession has captured the spotlight across Canada!
Buckingham Palace, on Tuesday, May 27, shared a delightful video on the British Royal Family’s official Instagram account, featuring the Monarch and Queen Consort riding royal carriage as they head towards the Parliament in Ottawa.
Penned in both English and French, the caption read, “The King and Queen are on their way in the State Landau to officially open Parliament at the Senate in Ottawa, Canada.”
The charming video opened by showing the royal carriage procession from the front, with men in uniforms driving the carriages, providing Their Majesties with a delightful and regal trip to the Senate.
In the background, hundreds of royal fans assembled to catch a glimpse of the Royal Couple and their majestic procession.
Royal fans react to the post:
Commenting on the post, a royal fan expressed, “You've made Britons proud here in Canada.”
Another excitedly penned, “Three cheers for the King & Queen of Canada!”
Expressing pride, a third noted, “Beautiful, I’m bursting with pride for my country!”
Meanwhile, a fourth praised, “In these troubled times, the presence of the Canadian Royal Couple in the Kingdom of Canada stands as a majestic symbol of unity and continuity - rooted in tradition, yet looking to the future. Peace, stability and mutual respect between nations are values that, today more than ever, need a voice full of dignity, wisdom and heart.”
When did King Charles and Queen Camilla land in Canada?
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Canada on a two-day state visit on May 26, 2025, for Opening of State Parliament in Ottawa.