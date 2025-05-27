King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have interrupted their one-day Canadian visit to send a somber message after learning the tragic accident took place in Liverpool.
The 76-year-old monarch turned to its Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 27th, to share an emotional statement about the "terrible incident."
"My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday," the message read.
They continued, "It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances."
"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need," the father-of-two added.
He further noted, "Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel, and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."
What happened in Liverpool?
For those unaware, the tragic accident happened on Monday, May 26th, around 6 p.m. when a car plowed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a Premier League victory parade through Liverpool's city center by the city's official football team.
During the tragic accident, 50 people were brutally injured and claimed at least four children’s lives.