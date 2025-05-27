Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident

Queen Camilla and King Charles shared an emotional statement regarding the dreadful Liverpool incident

  • by Web Desk
  • |

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have interrupted their one-day Canadian visit to send a somber message after learning the tragic accident took place in Liverpool.

The 76-year-old monarch turned to its Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 27th, to share an emotional statement about the "terrible incident."

"My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday," the message read.

They continued, "It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances."

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need," the father-of-two added.

He further noted, "Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel, and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."

What happened in Liverpool?

For those unaware, the tragic accident happened on Monday, May 26th, around 6 p.m. when a car plowed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a Premier League victory parade through Liverpool's city center by the city's official football team.

During the tragic accident, 50 people were brutally injured and claimed at least four children’s lives. 

Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a sorrowful statement as they expressed grief over the tragic Liverpool car crash
Princess Anne makes hospital visit after FC's Premier League incident
Princess Anne makes hospital visit after FC's Premier League incident
The Princess Royal steps in for emergency responders after a car drove over crowds celebrating Liverpool FC's Premier League victory
King Charles to honour late Queen's legacy with historic milestone as Monarch
King Charles to honour late Queen's legacy with historic milestone as Monarch
The British King is set to fulfil a major royal duty, making him the first monarch to do so since 1957
Prince Harry delivers powerful statement at key conference during China trip
Prince Harry delivers powerful statement at key conference during China trip
The Duke of Sussex touched down in China to attend Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference
Prince Harry to make big legal decision after China trip
Prince Harry to make big legal decision after China trip
Prince Harry attends tourism conference in Shanghai as a co-founder of Travalyst
Meghan Markle talks about ‘bold moves, risks’ in new podcast episode
Meghan Markle talks about ‘bold moves, risks’ in new podcast episode
The Duchess of Sussex invites billionaire guest on ‘Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take professional separation amid busy schedule
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take professional separation amid busy schedule
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in May 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key meeting on their visit to Canada
King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key meeting on their visit to Canada
Buckingham Palace shared an update about the British Monarch and the Queen Consort's recent trip to Canada
King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix
King Frederik awards Grand Cross to Count Nikolai, Count Felix
King Frederik presents big honours to their excellencies Count Nikolai and Count Felix
King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update
King Charles sends emotional letter to key figure after cancer treatment update
King Charles III releases a heartfelt letter after Palace source shared major update on his cancer treatment
Princess Ingrid Alexandra's future academic plans revealed
Princess Ingrid Alexandra's future academic plans revealed
The Norwegian Royal, Princess Ingrid Alexandra will be moving away from the Royal Family for her education
King Charles extends congratulations to Romania's new president Nicușor Dan
King Charles extends congratulations to Romania's new president Nicușor Dan
King Charles and Queen Camilla sent heartfelt congratulations to the Romanian president Nicușor Dan in personal message