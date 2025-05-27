Royal

Princess Anne makes hospital visit after FC's Premier League incident

The Princess Royal steps in for emergency responders after a car drove over crowds celebrating Liverpool FC's Premier League victory

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Princess Anne visited a hospital in Liverpool after a horrific incident occurred amid FC Primer League's victory celebration.

The Princess Royal visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Tuesday, May 27 after a car smashed into crowds parading to cherish the victory of their football team.

During her visit, King Charles' sister met with emergency service representatives and local officials, who immediately assisted the victims of the car incident, that left dozens injured.

The accident occurred around 6pm on Monday, when a full speed car ploughed into football fans, leaving four children injured.

As per Merseyside Police, a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area, who was believed to be the driver of the speeding car has been detained on the Water Street. 

Meanwhile, the Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims during a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool noted, "Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision,"

"It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media," she added.

After the incident, patients were moved to the nearby hospitals including Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Arrowe Park, Royal Liverpool Hospital and Aintree Hospital.

