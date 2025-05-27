Meghan Markle talks about ‘bold moves, risks’ in new podcast episode

Meghan Markle has gotten candid about “bold moves” and “risks” in a new episode of Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.
The Duchess of Sussex invited Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, on the latest episode of her podcast.
Prince Harry’s wife shared podcast details and sneak peeks on her Instagram stories.
Meghan wrote, “On today's episode of #COAFF, I chat with my friend, ©sarablakely, the genius behind ©spanx! We chat taking risks, believing in yourself, and making bold moves. This is one you don't want to miss.”
While sharing link of the podcast, she added, “Tune in wherever you get your podcasts!”
In the new episode, Meghan and Sara got candid about the billion-dollar brand. The American businesswoman revealed how she turned $5,000 savings into a billion-dollar brand that totally changed the shapewear game.
The caption of the podcast post read, “They get real about taking risks, believing in yourself, and creating bold business moves. Plus, Sara opens up about starting fresh again with her exciting new shoe line, @sneex. Listen to Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan wherever you listen to podcasts.”
About Meghan Markle’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast:
Meghan Markle’s podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, debuted last month.
In the podcast series, the Duchess of Sussex opens up about her experience as an entrepreneur with guests.