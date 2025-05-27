Royal

King Charles to honour late Queen's legacy with historic milestone as Monarch

The British King is set to fulfil a major royal duty, making him the first monarch to do so since 1957

  • by Web Desk
  • |

King Charles is all set to honour the legacy of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he steps forward to fulfil a major royal duty.

On Tuesday, May 27, the British King will open the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, which marks a historic moment for him as monarch.

By taking on this key royal duty, Charles will become the first monarch in 68 years to open Parliament, a role last performed by the former queen in 1957.

In a new Instagram post, the British Royal Family noted, “Later today, The King will open Parliament in Canada, becoming the first monarch to do so since Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.”

They also posted a 1957 throwback photograph featuring Queen Elizabeth at Canada’s Parliament, presiding over its 23rd session.

“Queen Elizabeth II addresses the 23rd Session of Canadian Parliament in 1957,” captioned the Palace.

The photo showed the late Queen looking gorgeous in a floor-touching cream gown, adorned with a blue sash. She complemented the ensemble by wearing an eye-catching diamond studded crown.

King Charles arrives in Canada with Queen Camilla:

King Charles and Queen Camilla landed in Canada for a two-day state visit on May 26, 2025, and received a “wonderful” welcome from the local community upon their arrival.

They also met Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Governor General, and the leaders of three National Indigenous Organizations.

