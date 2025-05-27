Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key meeting on their visit to Canada

Buckingham Palace shared an update about the British Monarch and the Queen Consort's recent trip to Canada

King Charles and Queen Camilla met with Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney during their official visit to Canada.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace shared an update on Instagram about the British Monarch and the Queen Consort's recent trip to Canada.

The palace posted an official photo of the meeting featuring King Charles, Queen Camilla along with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox.

They penned the caption, “At Rideau Hall, The King and Queen met the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney.”


Soon after the palace shared the photo, the royal fans swamped to the comment section to express love for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

One fan wrote, “Wow, that must have been a moment to remember, so much history in one place!”

Another noted, “What a wonderful picture! Welcome to Canada, your majesties!”

The third noted, “Welcome to Canada Your Majesties on the occasion of such an important moment for Canada. Thank you for your support.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla Canada visit:

To note, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to begin their trip to Canada in Ottawa on Monday.

The historic two-day trip marks the King's first visit to the country since ascending the throne.

They will conclude their visit with a reception for Lieutenant Governors from all 10 Canadian provinces and Territorial Commissioners from the three Territories.

