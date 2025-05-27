Prince Harry to make big legal decision after China trip

Prince Harry has a few days left to file a new legal action after China trip.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex has a chance to file a fresh appeal at the Supreme Court after losing the his challenge at the Court of Appeal in London earlier this month.
However, King Charles’ youngest son has until the end of this week to file the fresh appeal.
Earlier this month, Harry lost his legal battle for taxpayer-funded armed police protection when in the UK.
Meghan Markle’s husband claimed that he was "singled out" for "unjustified, inferior treatment" after stepping down from royal title five years ago.
Harry had fought the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office.
One former senior judge Sir Geoffrey Vos told the BBC that the royal’s legal action was "preposterous" and "hopeless" from the start.
He added, "These were powerful and moving arguments and that it was plain the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated by the system. Having studied the detail, I could not say that the Duke's sense of grievance translated into a legal argument to challenge RAVEC's decision.”
Details about Prince Harry’s China trip:
Prince Harry attended a tourism conference in Shanghai earlier this week, where he advocated for sustainable travel.
During the conference, the Duke of Sussex vowed to fulfil his role as a co-founder of Travalyst.