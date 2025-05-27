Meghan Markle reveals next venture plans after launching lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has recently disclosed her future business plans after trying her hand at a lifestyle brand.
In a conversation with Fast Company, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed her interest in the fashion industry as her next venture.
Prince Harry’s life partner replied, “The category of fashion is something I will explore at a later date because I do think that’s an interesting space for me.”
This is not the first time the mom-of-two has expressed her interest in the fashion world, as she launched her very own shopping edit page earlier this year.
Meghan took to her Instagram Stories to share the update with her fans, explaining, “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio, shop my closet.”
In an old interview with the New York Times, she stated how much her wardrobe choices influenced people, noting, “It changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together.”
For those unaware, Meghan Markle has launched her highly-anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April this year.
The 43-year-old Duchess’ brand features the same products sold under the American Riviera Orchard, including fruit preserves and “many more products,” which she did not specify.
As of now, the British Royal Family member has not revealed her further plans to establish the fashion brand shortly.