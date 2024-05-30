‘Good Omens' star Adria Arjona shares ‘scary’ career experience 

Adria Arjona, known for her role in Good Omens, has opened up about her “scary” career experience.
During an interview with InStyle, Ardia shared that she tried to quit the series before she even started shooting.
“It was too much pressure. I was so scared, and it was the first role that was ever just offered to me, which is so bizarre. I was at a point in my career that nothing should have been offered to me.”
The 32-year old star confessed that the Good Omens creator, Neil Gaiman, tried to convince her to join the show.
She added, “[Gaiman] was like, ‘No, it's you. I see you and I only see you in this role,' and I was like, How the hell do you even know who I am?”
Adria continued, “And I think it was the first time that I felt really insecure about my take on a character because I didn't earn it. Usually you go out, you audition, you work on it, and the director's like, ‘Oh, I like her take on it, so I'm going to hire her.’ ”
The comedy show premiered in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video.