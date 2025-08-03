Nicole Kidman praises Sandra Bullock’s support on ‘Practical Magic 2’ set

Nicole Kidman cannot stop swooning over her “sister” Sandra Bullock.
The duo have teamed up to star in the sequel of hit film, Practical Magic, after more than 25 years later.
During a chat with PEOPLE, Nicole reflected on her relationship with co-star, "I can tease her, and she teases me. We're both living in London, very close to each other."
The Babygirl actress admitted that she can hardly believe entering the Practical Magic world again after 27 years.
"We're both like, 'What?' But we were just right back into it. I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we're just having the best time together,” she added.
Nicole noted that they had a wonderful female director, Susanne Bier, to shoot the film.
She revealed that Susanne had been incredibly “supportive” in making the movie, going back and expanding it.
For the highly-anticipated film, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are set to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters' aunts, Franny and Jet.
The new additions to the cast include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.
Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier and written by Akiva Goldsman, is coming to theaters on September 18, 2026.