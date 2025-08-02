Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber gives rare look lnside $26M Beverly Hills mansion with Hailey

'Baby' singer shared a glimpse inside the $26 million Beverly Hills mansion he shared with his wife Hailey


Justin Bieber is giving fans a rare peek behind the gates of luxury!

The Baby singer shared a glimpse inside the $26 million Beverly Hills mansion he shared with his wife Hailey.

Justin posted a brief Instagram reel on Friday, hopping on the viral slide city challenge sparked by a line from his track Yukon.

He was dressed in red basketball shorts and a white T-shirt as he slid across his hardwood kitchen floor in a pair of knit socks.

Despite fans jamming to the Swag hit while sliding, Bieber’s take on the trend skipped the soundtrack.

In a shared video, the Rhode founder also made a cameo appearance as she was shown in the background donning black leggings and a black pullover sweatshirt.

According to Realtor.com, the Biebers’ home features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, complete with heated floors.

The couple purchased the sprawling residence, which is located in an exclusive guard-gated community, in 2020.

As per the real estate outlet, the property was originally described as being located “in the middle of park-like grounds” stretching over 2.5 acres.

Moreover, their Los Angeles home base, the couple also purchased a $16.6 million house in La Quinta in 2023, as their vacation home.

In their real estate portfolio they also have a property in Ontario, Canada.

Read more :

Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo rocks Lollapalooza with surprise appearance by Weezer

Olivia Rodrigo rocks Lollapalooza with surprise appearance by Weezer
The 'deja vu' singer gave a nostalgic performance towards the end of her headline set at the Chicago festival

Katy Perry announces joyful news after date night with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry announces joyful news after date night with Justin Trudeau
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker sparked romance rumors with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after dining with him earlier this week

Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw after 27 years

Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw after 27 years
Michael Patrick announced that the 'Sex and the City' revival series, 'And Just Like That...', will end after S3

Dua Lipa beams with pride as she receives citizenship of her native Kosovo

Dua Lipa beams with pride as she receives citizenship of her native Kosovo
The ‘Levitating’ singer Dua Lipa was granted Kosovan citizenship by President Vjosa Osmani

‘Peaky Blinders’ star announces heartbreaking news amid cancer remission

‘Peaky Blinders’ star announces heartbreaking news amid cancer remission
Sam Neill, known for his role in 'Jurassic Park', has been in remission for years after fighting blood cancer

MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition

MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition
Machine Gun Kelly reveals he declined Michael B. Jordan starrer ‘Sinners’ for a shocking reason

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role
Daniel Craig's last Bond film was 2021's 'No Time To Die', which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway

Victoria Beckham cozies up to David Beckham on steamy yacht getaway
The former Spice Girls alum packs on the PDA with her husband David Beckham on a romantic date amid family rift