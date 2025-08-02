Justin Bieber gives rare look lnside $26M Beverly Hills mansion with Hailey

Justin Bieber is giving fans a rare peek behind the gates of luxury!
The Baby singer shared a glimpse inside the $26 million Beverly Hills mansion he shared with his wife Hailey.
Justin posted a brief Instagram reel on Friday, hopping on the viral slide city challenge sparked by a line from his track Yukon.
He was dressed in red basketball shorts and a white T-shirt as he slid across his hardwood kitchen floor in a pair of knit socks.
Despite fans jamming to the Swag hit while sliding, Bieber’s take on the trend skipped the soundtrack.
In a shared video, the Rhode founder also made a cameo appearance as she was shown in the background donning black leggings and a black pullover sweatshirt.
According to Realtor.com, the Biebers’ home features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, complete with heated floors.
The couple purchased the sprawling residence, which is located in an exclusive guard-gated community, in 2020.
As per the real estate outlet, the property was originally described as being located “in the middle of park-like grounds” stretching over 2.5 acres.
Moreover, their Los Angeles home base, the couple also purchased a $16.6 million house in La Quinta in 2023, as their vacation home.
In their real estate portfolio they also have a property in Ontario, Canada.