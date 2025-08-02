Sydney Sweeney shares first post amid ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney has subtly addressed the backlash surrounding her American Eagle campaign, breaking her silence with a cryptic social media post that has fans and critics alike reading between the lines.
The Euphoria star made a rare return to social media after facing an intense backlash over her American Eagle denim campaign.
On Saturday, she dropped a cryptic and rare post on Instagram, sharing a photo of a bouquet of pale pink roses with a white heart sticker attached.
Sweeney, featured in the brand’s fall campaign with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” has become the focus of controversy.
Some took the ‘great jeans’ slogan as a nod to Sweeney’s heritage, referencing her European roots and rural Idaho upbringing.
On Friday, American Eagle stepped forward to defend the Anyone But You star, mentioning that she didn’t do anything wrong after critics labeled the campaign “Nazi propaganda.”
In the campaign visuals, Sweeney showcased various denim looks as she donned buttons up her jeans and reflected, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue.”
The second ad showed the camera panning down to The White Lotus starlet’s chest as she wore a revealing denim jumpsuit.
She mused, “My body's composition is determined by my genes…” before saying, “Hey, eyes up here” as the camera cuts back to her face.