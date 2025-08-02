Alix Earle speaks about her relationship with Alex Cooper

Home / Entertainment

Alix Earle seemingly opened up about growing rumour over her feud with Alex Cooper.

In a TikTok video on August 1, the 24-year-old stated that “Co-Star told me that I can start s--t today,” referring to the renowned astrology app.

“It told me. It said, ‘You can start some s--t.’ Lowkey, is this my time that I’ve been waiting for? I have so much information.”

Earle continued, “I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘What should I do Co-Star?’” she continued. “And today, it’s like ‘Revenge.’ I don’t know if I should listen.”

Her fans flocked to the comments section out of curiosity, stating, “Yes, tell us what happened with Alex Cooper thank you,” Earle replied, “How much time do you have?"

Rift rumours between the influencers swirled after Earle departed the Hot Mess podcast, which is backed by Cooper’s Unwell Network.

While reacting to the speculation of an ongoing feud on TikTok, Cooper stated, "Alix not being able to podcast has nothing to do with Unwell. [I don't know] why she can't/what's going on."

Earle is currently making YouTube vlogs, offering a glimpse of her life alongside her family, NFL boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, and friends.

In addition, Earle recently made an appearance on another SI Swim issue, and she will soon appear on the forthcoming season 34 of Dancing with the Stars as a contestant.

Meanwhile, Cooper has continued her podcast journey, and she launched a two-part docuseries, Call Her Alex, currently streaming on Hulu.

