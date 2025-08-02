Dua Lipa pens touching note after rocking Sunny Hill Festival with dad

Dua Lipa will “never forget” the magical Sunny Hill Festival night in Kosovo!
Just a day after receiving citizenship of her native country, the Republic of Kosovo, the 29-year-old singer and songwriter performed an electrifying show in Pristina – Kosovo’s capital and largest city.
The show comes as part of three-day Sunny Hill Festival – an annual international music festival held in Pristina, which was founded by Dua Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, in 2018, to benefit their Sunny Hill Foundation charity.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 2, the Levitating hitmaker dropped a carousel of mesmerizing photos from the concert, where she was joined by her dad on stage.
Alongside the snaps, Dua penned a touching note, stating, “SUNNY HILL FESTIVAL NIGHT ONE. This festival is something my family and I created with so much love for our city PRISHTINA and to see it come to life like this is beyond anything I could’ve dreamed of.”
She continued, “Sharing this night with you all, in the city that shaped me, surrounded by so much energy, joy, and pride… it’s hard to put into words what it means. Performing for you, and sharing the stage with my dad @dukagjinlipa, was a moment I’ll never forget.”
“I feel so incredibly lucky and grateful. And we still have two more nights to celebrate together!!” the songstress added.
Dua Lipa concluded her sweet statement by writing in Albanian, “JU DUA me krejt zemrën,” which translates to “I LOVE YOU with all my heart.”
The Dance the Night singer is set to rock the Kosovan city for two more nights on August 2 and 3, 2025.