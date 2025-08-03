Orlando Bloom hilariously reacts to Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau dating buzz

Last week, the newly single Katy Perry was spotted getting cozy with the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a dinner date in Montreal, which sparked speculation about their potential romance.
The rumors intensified even more when Justin spotted at the Roar singer’s Lifetimes Tour show alongside his daughter Ella-Grace.
Now, Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom has seemingly reacted to their budding romance rumors but with a sense of humor.
Over the weekend, a satirical outlet The Onion poked fun at the singer and Justin on Instagram by an AI generated photo of Bloom with another former world leader.
“Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel,” read a headline from the satirical newspaper.
In the AI generated photo, the Kingdom of Heaven actor and former Chancellor of Germany could be seen enjoying a candlelit meal together.
“Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel,” the putelt jokingly wrote in the caption.
They further added, “‘Angela kept Orlando laughing all night—he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant.”
Rather than brushing off The Onion’s claims, Bloom embraced the joke and showed approval by commenting with clapping emojis under the post.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, confirmed the end of their engagement in early July.